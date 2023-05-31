Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED: Our first Impression live from Computex 2023

We're live from Computex 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan, and we just got hands-on with the Asus Expertbook B9 OLED. The ExpertBook B9 is the business laptop you never want to put down. From its sleek lines to its stunning display, this is a massive triumph for Asus. TheB9's display is breathtaking, which means from pushing documents, and presentations, to viewing content, you're never going to want not to have your eyes on this display, which will make you more productive, so the goal was achieved.

Our illustrious EIC Sherri L Smith got familiar with the Expert book, and I admit to feeling some envy as I stood there in awe of its 14-inch OLED display. When I got my turn with the ultra-light yet sturdy B9, the team from Asus had to pry it out of my hands as I kicked and screamed on the showroom floor. Maybe it wasn't that dramatic, but it could've been.

Here's a brief look at what's inside Asus's new ExpertBook B9 OLED.

Asus ExpertBook B9 OLED

(Image credit: Future)

Asus's ExpertBook B9 OLED will be powered by an Intel 13th Gen Core i7-1355U CPU, 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage, with Intel Iris Xe GPU graphics. The Evo-rated Intel CPU means you'll get excellent battery life and be able to push a ton of documents all day.

The two things that stand out about the ExpertBook B9 are its 990 gram (2.1 pounds) weight and its dazzlings, 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 16:10 aspect ratio 14-inch display. I noticed while filming that I could see and enjoy its gorgeous color saturation and vivid image from every angle from over 5 feet away. The brightness and clarity of this display are undeniable, and you have to see it for yourself.

(Image credit: Future)

The weight of the B9 is so well distributed over its 12.24 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches we found we could hold it with just two fingers, and it never felt heavy. Although light, the ExpertBook B9 OLED is not flimsy in any way, with muscular rigidity that had it earn its MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard certification.

The combination of its overall feel and the snappy performance we witnessed during the demonstration was impressive. I found the keyboard bouncy, and the touchpad was super responsive.

(Image credit: Future)

The other cool feature we liked was the rear top of the lid. When you're busy working or on a video conference call, a red light indicates to others that you're currently in a meeting. It's very akin to the "On Air" red light you see on a television camera to alert people not to disturb you.

Asus knocked this out of the park, and our Laptop team is clamoring to get our techie mits all over the ExpertBook B9 OLED. It makes me want to start a new business.

We will have more from the event halls from Computex 2023 every day this week.