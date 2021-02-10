New Flex! Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook now $100 in epic deal at Best Buy

Chromebooks are booming as a cost-effective way to get into the laptop game and they play nice with everyone’s favourite browser by Google. Now, it seems that Best Buy has got the memo, giving us this gem of a deal.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Asus C433TA 2-in-1 Chromebook for just $429 , which is a huge $100 discount that won’t be around for long!

Asus C433TA convertible Chromebook: was $529 now $429 @ Best Buy

Premium design and versatility without sacrificing power is the name of the game with the Asus C433TA Chromebook. Up top, you have a vividly color-rich FHD display with multi-touch, which is powered by an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB memory. Add a 10-hour battery life in there and you’ve got a great option for anyone looking for a casual day-to-day device.View Deal

When you’re looking for the best Chromebook to buy, the ideal choice is something that can stick with you through a productive working day without slowing down, while transforming effectively into a content consumption device for casual gaming and binging in the evening.

The Asus C433TA provides enough under the hood with an Intel Core m3-8100Y CPU, kept zippy with 4GB of RAM and 64GB memory (even though that last spec is a little redundant given most of your Chromebook work lives in the cloud). Alongside these is a 1080p touchscreen with vivid colors, stereo speakers and a durable 360-degree hinge for tablet mode usage.

All-in-all, it’s a great package for those looking for something cheap and cheerful to do all of the essentials, while providing entertainment value too. Plus, with a Chromebook, you don’t have to worry so much about viruses with the lower malware susceptibility of Google’s Chrome OS.