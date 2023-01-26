Apple Studio Display just dropped $300 — lowest price ever

The Apple Studio Display just dropped $300 which brings it down to its lowest price ever. One of the best monitors for creators, our video was mesmerized by it when it was first announced (opens in new tab).

Right now, you can get the Apple Studio Display with Standard Glass for $1,299 (opens in new tab). Normally, this top-rated 5K monitor would set you back $1,599, so that's $300 in savings. This is the Apple Studio Display's lowest price ever and one of the best monitor deals of the day.

(opens in new tab) Apple Studio Display Standard: $1,599 $1,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

It features a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors and 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, six speaker sound system, and 3-mic array enhance video calls and streaming. Using a single Thunderbolt 3 port, the Studio Display connects to and charges your Mac. Connect, power and charge your devices via three USB-C ports.

So if you're looking for a stunningly immersive 5K display for your creative endeavors, the Apple Studio Display might be for you.