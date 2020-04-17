Apple Music for Windows 10, Chrome OS is finally official

Apple Music is finally out of beta on the web, so you can easily experience all of your music on a Windows 10 laptop. Apple Music for web launched in beta back in September 2019, and now it's finally here, offering a similar experience to the macOS version with its "For You," "Browse" and "Radio" tabs.

Previously, you had to visit beta.music.apple.com to access the web page, but now that site redirects to music.apple.com. This is a great alternative if you don't want to download the iTunes app for Windows 10.

Windows 10 users aren't the only ones who get to have all the fun, as you can play Apple Music through the web on Linux machines and Chromebooks as well.

You can sign in with your Apple ID via the top-right corner of the page, and if you have an Apple Music subscription, you'll get access to your entire library. You'll also see personal mixes and recommendations as you would in other versions of the app.

If you don't have an Apple Music subscription, you can sign up for a free three-month trial. You'll get the option to choose from an individual, family or student plan afterwards.

This update comes just before a digital broadcast of well-known artists are set to perform the One World: Together At Home concert, which is meant to raise awareness and celebrate healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

It's also helping to drive donations to aid organizations, food banks and product manufacturers on the front lines of this pandemic. If you want to support great people, it starts on April 18 at 8 p.m. ET.