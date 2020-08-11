Annoying Windows 10 bug wreaks havoc on login credentials

The latest Windows 10 bug causes the Credentials Manager, a tool that stores sign-in credentials for various apps, to misbehave.

As reported by Windows Latest, an issue in Windows 10 version 2004 disrupts the Credentials Manager, making it difficult for users to log in to certain apps.

You might not have realized it but the Credentials Manager tool in Windows 10 has been around for a while, storing and saving your passwords so you don't need to remember them the next time you log in to certain programs. It's similar to the password manager built into Chrome or other web browsers except it works for Windows apps and VPNs.

At least, it's supposed to work. Several users are reporting that they are being logged out of browsers and apps every time they restart their PCs.

“Outlook 2010 would not stay logged in. Also, all the Chrome sites that I like to leave logged in will not stay logged in,” one user told Windows Latest.

When Windows 10 loads back up, the Password Manager has a brain blip and is unable to recall your username and password credentials.

This is far from the most damaging Windows 10 error we've seen in recent months but it's frustrating for users who rely on the Credentials Manager as a crutch so they don't need to remember passwords. There's also a certain irony to this bug because Microsoft is outspokenly against passwords and has done everything it can to put an end to them, like championing Windows Hello sign-in methods.

The bug appears to affect a number of applications, including Outlook, Acrobat, Lastpass, various browsers including Edge and Chrome, and certain Settings apps. Some users have had problems authenticating a VPN through Windows Security, an issue that is currently being investigated by Microsoft.

Workarounds to avoid Windows Credentials bug

If you can't wait for Microsoft to release a patch that fixes this issue, try to reconnect your Microsoft account to Windows. It's a painless process that, unlike many other workarounds, isn't risky. Below is a list of steps you can take to try to fix this annoying password bug.