Amazon Labor Day sale continues with eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 routers from $90

Get eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 whole home coverage for less

eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router

Amazon's extended Labor Day sale continues to slash prices on a range of Alexa-enabled devices. If you want to upgrade your home wireless network setup, this deal is for you. 

As part of the sale, you can get the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router for $90. It typically retails for $129, so that's $39 off its normal price. This marks this dual band Wi-Fi router's lowest price ever. In terms of labor day deals, it's one of the best you can still get. 

eero 6 deal

eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router: was $129 now $90 @ Amazon
Amazon's extended Labor Day sale continues to knock $39 off the eero 6. This home networking device provides whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage for up to 1,500 square feet. It supports Wi-Fi speeds up to 900 Mbps for up 75+ devices. Built-in Zigbee smart hub makes it easy to connect devices to your home network with Amazon Alexa. View Deal

eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router w/ Extender: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon
Save $60 on the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router with the extender on Amazon. This mesh Wi-Fi 6 router system provides Wi-Fi coverage for homes up to 3,000 square feet. It supports up to 75+ connected devices with speeds up to 500 Mbps. For homes up to 5,000 square feet, Amazon also offers the eero 6 with 2 Extenders for $195 ($84 off). View Deal

The eero 6 is one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers out there. It covers up to 1,500 square feet with Wi-Fi speeds up to 900 Mbps to eliminate issues like dead zones and buffering. 

It also functions as a Zigbee smart home hub so you can easily connect and control compatible devices on your network via Alexa.

Although we didn't test this router, eero 6 reviews on Amazon rate it 4.4 out of 5 stars. Satisfied owners praise the eero 6's easy setup and lightning-fast connection speeds. Others praise the router's lag-free streaming performance and good value for the price. 

The eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router measures just 2.4 x 3.9 inches so it can sit on any desk, bookshelf or be tucked away in a corner. And with support for 75+ connected devices, the eero 6 lets the whole family enjoy smooth 4K streaming, gaming and video calling.

If you want fast and reliable wireless connectivity for multiple gadgets at home, the eero 6 is a solid choice. 

