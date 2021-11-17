Alienware x15 with RTX 3070 GPU gets $718 price cut in Black Friday early access deal

The Alienware x15 is the thinnest Alienware gaming laptop to date — and one of the most powerful. And now, Dell's Black Friday early access sale knocks hundreds off our favorite gaming rig.

For a limited time, you can get the Alienware x15 with RTX 3070 GPU for $1,861 from Dell. That's $718 off its normal price of $2,579 and the gaming laptop's lowest price yet. This is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far.

By comparison, it undercuts Amazon's current price by $688.

Alienware x15 deal

Alienware's X series laptops are among the industry's best gaming-specific machines. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display with a fast 1ms response time. Its hardware specs include Intel's Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU coupled with16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Rounding out its specs is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory.

In our Alienware X17 review, we praise its gorgeous, slim design and battery life which endured 4 and half hours on our Laptop Mag Battery test. That beats the 4:07 premium gaming laptop average. We gave the Alienware X17 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award for its great overall and gaming performance.

You can expect Alienware X15's performance to be on par with seamless gaming and multitasking.

Design-wise, the Alienware sports a magnesium alloy chassis and the brand's signature alien head on the top of the lid. Its built-in front-firing quad speakers delivered room-filling, clean sound during real-world tests.

Alienware engineers outfitted the X15 with security features often seen on business laptops. It features a Windows Hello compatible webcam for face recognition login, a TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) secure cryptoprocessor that employs a cryptographic key to ward off malware and hackers.

Now $680 off, the Alienware X15 is a solid choice if you want the best gaming laptop money can buy.