Act fast: Surface Pro X now $319 off at Amazon

The Surface Pro X is Microsoft's answer to Apple's iPad Pro. And for a limited time, you can pocket it for its lowest price yet.

Currently, Amazon has the 128GB base model Microsoft Surface Pro X on sale for $849.99. Traditionally priced at $999, that's $149 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this 2-in-1. Want it bundled with a keyboard and Surface Pen? Amazon has that model on sale for $1,250 ($319 off). Both are among the best laptop deals available right now.

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Get it now for $149 off.

Want the full 2-in-1 experience? This Surface Pro X configuration includes a larger 256GB SSD and comes with Microsoft's Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen. It's $319 off.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is a slimmer version of the Surface Pro 7 with thinner bezels and rounded corners. It features a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch display, an ARM-based SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro X review, we loved its slim, attractive build and bright, vivid display. We also liked its battery life, which lasted 9 hours and 45 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

Design-wise, the Surface Pro X's black anodized aluminum has a stealth appearance and feels great in the hands. It sports the familiar kickstand of the Surface Pro 7. Microsoft also engineered a new Slim Pen for the Surface Pro X. This $139 stylus is significantly thinner than the original Surface Pen. Instead of a rounded body, it has dual flat sides.

At 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.3-inches and 1.7 pounds (2.4 pounds with the keyboard and stylus), the Surface Pro X is smaller than, but the same weight as the Surface Pro 7. By comparison, Apple's iPad Pro (12.9-inch) is sleeker and lighter at 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches and just 1.4 pounds.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Surface Pro X offers a Surface Connect port for charging and two USB-C ports for your peripherals.

Powered by Windows 10, the Surface Pro X nails most of the tenets of any good laptop. It has a premium, portable design, gorgeous display, and reliable battery life.