Act fast: Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 3 is already $350 off at Amazon

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 was one of the hottest products of Black Friday, and is still going strong for Cyber Monday thanks to some killer Surface deals.

Amazon is selling the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $350 off, which knocks the 13.5-inch model with a 256GB SSD down to $950 after you use an on-screen coupon. That's the lowest price we've seen for the Surface Laptop 3 (tied for Black Friday), a premium device Microsoft released just a few weeks ago.

Furthermore, the 13-inch and 15-inch models are on sale for $300 off at Microsoft's online store. What we love about this deal is that it applies to different configurations and color variants of the Surface Laptop 3, so you can buy the one that best fits your needs.

Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch, Intel Cre i5): was $1,299 now $950

Amazon is taking an extra $49 off the Black version, which brings the total discount to $349. This base model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 (13.5-inch, 16GB): was $1,599 now $1,299

If you want more power and storage, Amazon is selling a higher-end Surface Laptop 3 for $300 off (no coupon code on this one). This model has a Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM.View Deal

Surface Laptop 3 (15-inch, 8GB): was $1,499 now $1,199

New to the Surface line is a 15-inch model powered by AMD processors. Now $300 off, this configuration has a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

In our Surface Laptop 3 review, we gave the 15-inch a recommended rating for its slim, premium design and gorgeous display. While its AMD processors aren't the fastest, you shouldn't have any problems running multiple web tabs, streaming videos or even downloading large files.

With its slim design and large display, the Surface Laptop 3 is a great choice for business users and students who need to maximize productivity but want an ultra-portable laptop.

Before you add anything to your cart, see our which Surface is right for you? guide for a deeper breakdown of Microsoft's PCs.

The Surface Laptop 3 was released just a few weeks ago, so we expect some configurations to sell out fairly quickly.

If the Surface Laptop 3 isn't for you, see our Cyber Monday deals hub for the latest discounts on laptops, tablets and accessories. If you like Microsoft's device, be sure to check out our roundups of the best Microsoft Cyber Monday deals page.