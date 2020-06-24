Acer Spin 5 drops to just $599 in 2-in-1 laptop deal

The Acer Spin 5 offers a bright display and a comfortable keyboard. And for a limited time, you can own this 2-in-1 laptop for a stellar price.

Currently, Newegg has the Acer Spin 5 2-in-1 Laptop for $599. Usually it's priced at $799, so that's $200 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this laptop to date.

Acer Spin 5 2-in-1 Laptop: was $799 now $599 @ Newegg

The Acer Spin 5 2-in-1 laptop is one of the best budget machines to buy right now. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen, a 1.6 GHz Core i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

The Acer Spin 5 is a versatile laptop that's primed for multitasking.

The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen, a 1.6 GHz Core i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In our Acer Spin 5 review , we were impressed by its bright display and wonderful keyboard. Although its battery life could be better, it's one of the more affordable laptops you can buy.

The Spin 5 touch screen panel looks pretty good for a mainstream-laptop. In real world use, we found it to be bright and colorful.

At 12.8 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches and 3.4 pounds, the Spin is on par with Dell's Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 (12.8 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches and 3.5 pounds). By comparison, it's larger and heavier than its rivals, the 13-inch Lenovo Yoga 720 (2.8 pounds and 12.2 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).

The model we tested had an Intel Core i5-8250U CPU and 8GB of RAM. Even with 25 tabs open in Google Chrome with one streaming a 1080p video on YouTube, there were no interruptions at all. This model has a later CPU so we expect the performance of this model to be on par.