Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3060 gaming laptop sees $450 price drop

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. If you're shopping around for a brawny RTX 30 GPU system, have we got a deal for you.

Right now, you can get the Acer Nitro 5 for $1,349 at Walmart. That's $450 off its former asking price of $1,799. This is the lowest price ever for this Acer rig and one of the best laptop deals we've seen during CES 2022 week.

In fact, it's a great price for a laptop of this configuration.

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,799 now $1,349 @ Walmart Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,799 now $1,349 @ Walmart

Now $450 off at Walmart, the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41-R0RZ) is one of the best gaming laptops around. This laptop packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. A 1TB PCIe SSD provides fast and ample file storage.

The notebook in this deal has a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. For graphics, it's equipped with an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU and 6GB of graphics memory.

As we found in our Acer Nitro 5 review, this laptop packs strong performance and long battery life. We also like its comfortable keyboard and give it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Our review unit had a Ryzen 5 chip and GTX 1650 graphics which beat the gaming laptop average in Geekbench performance tests. We expect the laptop's updated hardware to surpass it in overall CPU and GPU performance.

With a weight of 5.9 pounds and measuring 15.9 x 11 x 0.9 inches, the Acer Nitro 5 is on par with today's best 17-inch laptops. It's lighter than the Razer Blade Pro 17 (6.1 pounds, 15.6 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches), MSI GE76 Raider (6.4 pounds, 15.6 x 10.6 x 1.1 inches), and Alienware m17 R4 (6.6 pounds, 15.7 x 11.6 x 0.7~0.9 inches).

Simply put, the Acer Nitro 5 is a solid choice if you want a powerful gaming-specific laptop that's AAA game ready. Deals this epic are only as good as stock permits, so we recommend you jump on it while you can.