Epic deal! Grab an Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $229

Now that we’re spending a lot more time at home, the demand for a compact Chromebook has spiked, from students looking for a cheap educational tool to others just looking for a web browsing device that has the battery to last for ages during those bedtime Netflix binges.

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal, now’s the time to act — grab Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 for just $229 at Walmart , which is a big $70 saving off the list price!

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $299, now $229 @ Walmart

The Chromebook Spin 311 is a compact, cheap and cheerful notebook that can capably handle the essential day-to-day tasks — featuring an ARM-based Octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB on-board memory. View Deal

While we haven’t personally reviewed the Chromebook Spin 311, the spec list here paired with a seriously low price makes us confident that this is an absolute steal for anyone looking to get a Chromebook the whole family can use.

A MediaTek ARM-based Octa-core processor with 4GB RAM will do the trick at keeping those multiple tabs running smoothly, while 32GB of on-board storage isn’t as consequential to an OS that relies on an online connection, but it’s good enough for storing those offline Chrome apps.

And, of course, the showpiece is a 360-degree hinge, turning that 11.6-inch HD touchscreen into a tablet whenever you want a casual sofa browsing experience. Plus, you can confidently stay untethered with 15-hour battery life.