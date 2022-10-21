A Google Messages update wouldn’t be complete without taking a dig at Apple’s rejection of RCS

Google recently revealed several updates to its Messages app in a blog post while also poking Apple about Tim Cook's recent rejection of RCS. Tim Cook's "buy your mom an iPhone" should have laid to rest the whole "Green Bubble" issue, but sadly, Google refuses to let it go. Earlier this year, it launched the improved Messages with an update that improved the symbiosis between Android and iOS messaging applications.

Google seems to want to hug it out with Apple, while Cook and crew choose not to even acknowledge Google's existence.

In the recent past, we've seen improvements in emoji reactions from iPhone users and improved interplay ability when Android users receive SMS texts from iPhone users. However, Google wasn't done and has been diligently working to improve communication between the two messaging apps.

Google Messages Improvements

The first addition of note is the ability to reply to individual messages within a group text. The app update will let users directly respond to individual messages when RCS is enabled; all they have to do is swipe on a specific message to reply.

Better YouTube integration within the Messages app is another significant improvement we will see, as YouTube links will now directly play the video in a picture-in-picture window in the messaging app.

(Image credit: Future)

Next, Google brings the automatic voice message transcription feature we saw arrive with the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. You will no longer have to hit the play button when you get an audio message from someone. You can read the message thanks to Google's machine learning, which will transcribe the audio to readable text for you. It comes in handy when you're in a meeting with others or out and about.

Another cool feature Google has added lets you quickly add reminders within the Messaging app, such as birthdays and anniversaries. The app will also now offer reminders to "star" specific messages to keep track of upcoming events previously discussed within said messages.

(Image credit: Future)

Lastly, Google is updating the look and feel of the app with updated Icons for Phone and Contacts to improve visibility and create a more modern user experience.

Overall, Google keeps making consistent improvements to its messaging apps while also making overtures to iOS users, which is mighty nice. Still, it seems the church of Cook has no interest in returning the favor, which may be a mistake for the Cupertino-based tech overlords.

Via Digital Trends