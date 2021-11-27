7 Black Friday RTX 30 series laptop deals that have not sold out yet

While it isn't Black Friday anymore, deals are still live for powerful RTX laptops. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive build equipped with an RTX 3050 or an absolute beast boasting an RTX 3080, there's plenty to save if you missed the occasion yesterday.

Since 2022 is packed with a slew of graphically demanding games, this weekend could be the perfect time to secure a laptop to experience the power of next-gen. With both Elden Ring and Dying Light 2 launching early next year, you might not want to miss jumping in on day one.

Since 2022 is packed with a slew of graphically demanding games, this weekend could be the perfect time to secure a laptop to experience the power of next-gen. With both Elden Ring and Dying Light 2 launching early next year, you might not want to miss jumping in on day one.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY RTX LAPTOP DEALS

Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Dell Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Dell

The latest in Dell’s 15-inch XPS lineup is a real prosumer’s powerhouse — packing an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Up top, a gorgeous 15.6-inch 3.5K 16:10 OLED touchscreen panel gives you a color-accurate, vivid window into your work.

Dell G15: was $1,218 now $783 @ Dell Dell G15: was $1,218 now $783 @ Dell

This Dell G15 comes with the latest RTX 3050Ti GPU, alongside a 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. With over $400 off, this is great value for your money.

MSI Sword Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $999 @ Micro Center MSI Sword Gaming Laptop: was $1,399 now $999 @ Micro Center

Providing a beasty CPU alongside the RTX 3050 Ti and a $400 discount. MSI's Sword features an 11th Gen Core i7 11800H, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop: was $1,649 now $1,249 @ Dell Dell Inspiron 16 Plus Laptop: was $1,649 now $1,249 @ Dell

Save $400 on the latest Dell Inspiron 16 Plus laptop in Dell's Black Friday sale. It features a 16-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display with 300 nits of brightness, a 4.6-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8 core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics and a 1TB SSD. With specs like these, $1,250 is a hard to beat deal!

Alienware m15 R4: was $2,809 now $2,199 @ Dell Alienware m15 R4: was $2,809 now $2,199 @ Dell

Need a little extra power? This is the upgrade you want, sporting a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display, you can really put the RTX 3070 to good use. With $610 in savings, this is a steal!

Alienware x15 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was $2,579 now $1,861 @ Dell Alienware x15 w/ RTX 3070 GPU: was $2,579 now $1,861 @ Dell

This Black Friday deal from Dell takes $718 off the Alienware x15 — our favorite gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display with a 1ms response time. Under the hood lives an Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory handles graphics wonderfully.