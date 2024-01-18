Xbox Developer_Direct 2024: Live updates

Xbox is hosting the latest installment in its new Developer_Direct format this week, giving us a first look at some of the publisher's latest and greatest. We've already covered how to watch and what to expect, but now that the day is finally here, we're going to provide frequent updates on everything happening while the show is live.

We're expecting a look a Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and the new Indiana Jones game. Beyond that, we're hoping for some surprises, and since there have been some recent rumors revolving around Elden Ring, maybe Xbox has managed to snag new details on the Shadows of the Erdtree expansion.

Otherwise, it's possible we see any number of Xbox's announced games at this show, including Perfect Dark, Everwild, The Elder Scrolls 6, Clockwork Revolution, Fable, The Outer Worlds 2, South of Midnight, and State of Decay 3.