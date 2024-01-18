Live
Xbox Developer_Direct 2024: Live updates
Here's everything happening at 2024's Xbox Developer_Direct.
Xbox is hosting the latest installment in its new Developer_Direct format this week, giving us a first look at some of the publisher's latest and greatest. We've already covered how to watch and what to expect, but now that the day is finally here, we're going to provide frequent updates on everything happening while the show is live.
We're expecting a look a Avowed, Ara: History Untold, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, and the new Indiana Jones game. Beyond that, we're hoping for some surprises, and since there have been some recent rumors revolving around Elden Ring, maybe Xbox has managed to snag new details on the Shadows of the Erdtree expansion.
Otherwise, it's possible we see any number of Xbox's announced games at this show, including Perfect Dark, Everwild, The Elder Scrolls 6, Clockwork Revolution, Fable, The Outer Worlds 2, South of Midnight, and State of Decay 3.
LIVE: Latest Updates
The Xbox Developer_Direct goes live in a little under two hours. To catch the show, be sure to tune in at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BT on YouTube or Twitch. And if you're fan of The Elder Scrolls Online, stick around until after the show, as the company will share more details on the game's 2024 timeline.
If you can't make the show for whatever reason, keep up with us as we'll be updating this article with frequent live updates.