PlayStation State of Play 2024: Live updates

PlayStation is hosting its next State of Play, and our expectations are high. Beyond just waiting to see both Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin, many of us are praying that Elden Ring: Shadows of the Erdtree makes an appearance with a release date and gameplay footage.

Beyond that, we're expecting 40 minutes of gameplay footage and over 15 games to be showcased. Tune in at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BT and can be watched on YouTube, Twitch and TikTok. If you can't make the show for whatever reason, stay tuned with this article as we'll be providing live updates on the contents of the show.