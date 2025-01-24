Report: A smaller Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop with Snapdragon X are coming

According to sources that spoke with Windows Central, two new models of Microsoft's popular Surface Laptop and Surface Pro may arrive soon, both of which will be lighter and feature smaller, 11- or 12-inch displays, with the hopes of being marketed as a more commuter- or travel-friendly Windows device.

Considering how many Surface devices Microsoft has already launched in the past year, this is certainly an interesting report.

The same sources assert these two upcoming devices will boast similar premium designs as their larger counterparts. In fact, one device is even said to be a direct competitor to Apple's newest 11-inch iPad Pro.

A worthy competitor for the 11-inch iPad Pro

Sources also tell Windows Central the smaller tablet will likely have similar features and specs as the 11-inch iPad Pro M4. This potentially includes a display with a high refresh rate, support for digital pen input, and hopefully a detachable keyboard accessory like Apple's Magic Keyboard.

In terms of competing performance, this small Surface Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X/Plus chips, which should allow the device to stand up well against Apple's M4-powered iPad Pro in terms of performance, battery life, and price. Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro currently starts at $999, but it's possible Microsoft could price an 11-inch Surface Pro as little as $800 or $900.

The smaller Surface Laptop that's reportedly on the way is expected to come equipped with a Snapdragon X/Plus “system-on-a-chip” for top-notch performance and battery efficiency, be priced around $800-$900, and may replace the Surface Laptop Go. Windows Central also speculates this device could feature a sleek all-metal chassis, a backlit keyboard, and a higher-res touch display.

These two new Surface devices will supposedly be announced in the "coming weeks," and potentially start shipping out in April or May, making these two devices the fifth and sixth new Surface devices to enter the scene since last April.

Here's what Microsoft has launched already since April 2024:

Surface Laptop 6 — Released April 9, 2024

— Released April 9, 2024 Surface Pro 10 — Released April 9, 2024

— Released April 9, 2024 Surface Laptop 7 — Released June 18, 2024

— Released June 18, 2024 Surface Pro 11 — Released June 18, 2024

In addition to a new, smaller Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, the upcoming, traditionally-sized Surface Pro 12 and Surface Laptop 8 are reportedly in development as well and expected to feature the Snadpragon X2 chipset that should debut later this year.

While innovation is welcome and encouraged — especially from Microsoft, which has been so stagnant with innovation in its Windows devices — is the company moving too quickly with its Surface device launches?

When a company is constantly releasing new versions of its products, it may make consumers wary because they don't want to buy something only for a newer, better version to launch so soon after.

It's possible these smaller Surface devices have enough of unique selling points to fulfill a different need in the market outside of the existing Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 — or maybe they'll end up giving customers too many choices.

If Microsoft does end up launching new Surface devices in April or May, Laptop Mag is bound to review them, so stay tuned.