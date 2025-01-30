Microsoft reveals new Surface and Surface Pro laptops with up to 22 hours of battery life

Microsoft revealed new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop devices on Thursday that will have the first Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs in the company's Surface lineup.

The new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 "Arrow Lake" chips offer improved performance, more powerful integrated graphics, and enhanced efficiency — the latter is proudly signaled by Microsoft, rating its new Surface devices as having a battery life of up to 22 hours, in particular.

With improved local AI processing power thanks to a distributed workload spread across CPU, GPU, and NPU, Microsoft's latest Surface devices are primed and ready for the AI PC era, and capable of taking full advantage of Windows 11's Copilot+ PC-exclusive features in full.

Get AI ready with Surface Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel - YouTube Watch On

Microsoft Surface Laptop for Business

Microsoft's new 13.8-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop for Business models feature Intel's new Arrow Lake chips, offering more than 15% better single-thread and multi-thread CPU performance over Intel's previous Meteor Lake generation of chips.

Intel's Arrow Lake chips are also outfitted with up to 99 TOPS of AI performance, primarily sourced from its integrated GPU which is now 22% faster.

Overall, this positions the new Surface Laptop for Business as a faster, more powerful, and longer-lasting laptop, with Microsoft claiming a battery life of up to 22 hours.

However, it's not just a bold new chipset that Microsoft can brag about. For the first time, the Surface Laptop for Business lineup will feature a 5G model, offering cellular connectivity to make staying connected while on the go easier than ever.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Add to this WiFi 7 for faster and more stable wireless connectivity, an improvement in port selection, an optional smart card reader, and a large precision haptic touchpad that can be fine-tuned to suit different levels of sensitivity and you have a formidable thin and light laptop that's entirely capable of doing the business.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop for Business will be available from February 18, 2025, at a starting price of $1,499.

More details on the pricing and availability of the Surface Laptop for Business 5G will follow in the coming weeks.

Microsoft Surface Pro for Business

The Surface Pro is one of Microsoft's most versatile products, offering the usability and handling of a tablet without sacrificing all of the functionality and performance of a solid laptop.

Thanks to Intel's latest Arrow Lake chips, that statement looks to stay accurate throughout 2025 with the new Surface Pro for Business offering up to 28% more performance, 98% more graphics performance, and up to twice the battery life of the ninth-generation Surface Pro model.

Pair it with the Surface Pro Flex keyboard and the Surface Pro instantly fills a laptop-shaped hole in your workday — effortlessly transforming into a powerful 2-in-1 notebook for easier operation.

Alternatively, the Surface Slim Pen will afford you a suitable stylus to jot down notes, sketch out plans or ideas, or make precision pointing across the Surface Pro's 13-inch, OLED, anti-reflective PixelSense display a breeze.

You'll also find the same host of enterprise-level security you'd expect from the Surface Pro for Business, with its ultrawide camera unlocking Windows Hello facial recognition and even a built-in NFC reader for password-free access using a security key.

The Microsoft Surface Pro for Business will be available from February 18, 2025, also at a starting price of $1,499.

What's next

Microsoft's new Surface devices make for an impressive update to the Meteor Lake business models launched early last year, successfully shepherding Intel into the Copilot+ PC fold for Surface devices going forward.

While today's announcement primarily focused on business-class laptops, more general consumer-focused laptops will follow in 2025.

Among those expected are a potential refresh for the creator-friendly Surface Laptop Studio and a follow-up to last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface devices, potentially featuring the new budget-friendly Snapdragon X processors unveiled at CES 2025.