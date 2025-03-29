A Windows 11 update causes issues with some Lenovo laptops

Your Lenovo ThinkPad might have an issue with Windows 11.

Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest operating system, and just like with previous versions, there will be some problems that pop up here and there.

The latest issue to show up regarding Windows 11 involves one particular company's laptops, as an update for the operating system appears to be blocking the installation of a BIOS update.

Certain Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are unable to update their BIOS due to a change in a Windows file, according to a report by Windows Latest.

A recent security update to Windows 11 for versions 22H2, 23H2, and 24H2, as well as Windows 10 22H2, made a change to the system's Vulnerable Driver Blocklist, which is a list to prevent the use of certain drivers that have known security flaws. The patch also tweaked the WinFlash64.exe file, and that appears to be the source of the problem.

When Lenovo ThinkPad laptop owners attempt to update the BIOS for their computer via the BIOS Update Utility or Vantage app, a Windows error message will pop up.

An error message some Lenovo ThinkPad owners might see. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Fortunately, Lenovo has an update already on its way. The a v.161 BIOS version (v1.61) is already rolling out and should be available to ThinkPad owners soon.

The Lenovo support page about the problem also suggests updating the BIOS via Windows Update.

It's unclear if Microsoft will release its own update to address this issue.

Microsoft phase out of Windows 10 continues.

Microsoft announced last year that Windows 10 support will end on October 14, 2025 , as the company pushes for users to make the jump to Windows 11.

Windows 10 users can update their versions for free, in most cases, but many continue to stick with what is already installed on their computers. More than 50% of Windows users still use Windows 10, although there is a growing number of Windows 11 users.

Microsoft has continued to warn Windows 10 users of the issues that may happen if they stick with the older operating system. Emails have been sent out warning of possible security risks, and in one case, suggested users could buy another computer that comes with Windows 11.

Those who refuse to drop Windows 10 do have options. Microsoft will continue providing security updates for another year for a one-time charge of $30.

Microsoft has made upgrading to Windows 11 very easy. It's free, and Windows 10 users have likely seen multiple messages about the upgrade. It only takes a few clicks to get the upgrade started, but the process will likely last a while, so be prepared to not have access to your PC during this time.