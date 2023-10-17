Nvidia update uses AI to level up gaming, video editing, and more — here's how

Earlier today, Nvidia announced a series of AI-infused updates for GeForce RTX and Nvidia RTX GPUs that use generative AI to improve performance in everything from LLMs (Large Language Models) to gaming thanks to VSR (Video Super Resolution). The shared video and images show transformative improvements in several ways, with AI language models producing far more accurate responses and video games with outstanding clarity and lifelike textures.

Generative AI is changing the PC landscape, and today's update will reach over 100 million users, improving their experiences in many ways, with Nvidia noting that users will enjoy four times the performance they've grown accustomed to. Along with the update, Nvidia is releasing new tools to help developers accelerate LLMs. The TensorRT acceleration is also available for Stable diffusion in WEB UI and speeds up the performance by 2x.

Gamers and content creators rejoice

Maybe you're not a prominent language developer and are just your average content creator or gamer. Today's launch affects you positively, as it improves performance and image quality when using AI to improve video and images. You will enjoy accelerated rendering times, and with Stable Diffusion, imagine creating artwork that's entirely AI-generated based on your input in a matter of minutes.

Thanks to the Tensor chips in your GPU, which are "designed to accelerate AI models through layer fusion, precision calibration, kernel auto-tuning and other capabilities that significantly boost inference efficiency and speed. This makes it indispensable for real-time applications and resource-intensive tasks," you will see double the speeds and performance.

In layman's terms, you're going to enjoy speedier user interfaces, image generation, and video rending. Speeding up your workflow and giving time back to you, so you can ignore the rest of the world and edit more videos.

Super Video Resolution

(Image credit: Future)

Super Video Resolution is next level, and thanks to generative AI, it will only improve. This update will improve image quality and stream speeds, whether that's content you stream from your favorite applications or videos you post.

According to Nvidia, "RTX VSR is a breakthrough in AI pixel processing that improves the quality of streamed video content by reducing or eliminating artifacts caused by compressing video. It also sharpens edges and details."

The improvements are available now with "RTX VSR version 1.5 further improves visual quality with updated models, de-artifacts content played in its native resolution and adds support for RTX GPUs based on the Turing architecture — both professional RTX and GeForce RTX 20 Series GPUs."

Nvidia spent countless hours retraining the VSR AI model so that it could learn to identify differences between subtle details and compression artifacts accurately. The result is sharper images, with better definition throughout. RTX VSR is now available in the latest Game Ready driver and will come to the Nvidia Studio driver early next month.

As we steam toward CES 2024 and the new year, AI will be enhancing just about every area of the PC user experience, and we should see massive gains in everything from performance to battery life. The faster rendering alone will give me hours of extra time to do things, like annoy my kids.