CES 2025's Best Webcam debut: Emeet's Pixy camera for Gen Z for content creators

There's still life in the external webcam yet, especially while laptop manufacturers seem dead set on providing the worst ones possible by default.

Even in the age of FaceTime, the humble webcam manages to survive, the hero of the Zoom call, the online class, and those strange websites that let you video call absolute strangers for fun.

However, when it comes to webcams, it's pretty hard to break new ground. At least, that's what we thought before we came across the Emeet Pixy at CES 2025.

Best webcam of CES 2025: Emeet Pixy

(Image credit: Emeet)

The webcam market is very crowded, but among the debuts at CES 2025, the Emeet Pixy stands out.

This new webcam does not have one but two horizontal cameras that improve image quality and focus. No word yet whether this newly familiar array will be able to capture 3D video.

Standing out in video conferences can help your career — whether you’re a streamer on Twitch or work in a more corporate environment. To that end, the Pixy also uses AI to improve image and sound quality, keeping you looking like the star of the OLED screen.

Shooting in 4K, the Pixy also features a PTZ (“pan, tilt, zoom”) feature to capture your best angles across its three-axis gimbal.

While it does little to aid conversation about the Pixy's technological achievements, it's also worth pointing out that it does look like a cheeky little robot with its two beady eyes positioned above status light smile. Its cuteness factor is sure to play well with younger crowds.

In fact, Emeet, founded in 2016, is marketing the Pixy as a tool "designed specifically for Generation Z content creators who demand nothing less than excellence.”

Now, don’t let that marketing-speak turn you off — this camera holds promise and Emeet says more features are coming to it in the months ahead. Stay tuned.

While Emeet wasn't able to share any details regarding pricing and availability, the company claims that more news and features regarding the Pixy will release later in 2025.