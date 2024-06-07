I’m a professional laptop reviewer, and this is my favorite premium gaming laptop of 2024

The best laptop you can buy right now if you need a premium rig without going over $3K.

Value is everything in the world of gaming laptops.

Sure, if you’re a billionaire, you can buy the most expensive hardware with the best specs. But when most people are already expected to spend thousands on a gaming laptop, what matters is a striking balance between affordability and quality.

The right balance depends on your budget, but there’s nothing like knowing your machine is worth every penny. When testing gaming laptops, we compare specs, performance, and price, giving a good sense of how much this hardware costs. And if we see a laptop that goes above and beyond in its execution yet costs less than the competition offering the same (or potentially worse), we cannot help but sing its praises.

Enter the MSI Vector 16 HX A14VHG, a device that accomplishes everything a high-end gaming laptop needs to maintain a competitive price below $3,000. With a phenomenally fast processor, powerful RTX 4080 framerate, high nits of brightness, vivid panel, solid speakers, and respectable battery life, this is the best laptop you can buy right now if you need a premium rig without going over $3K.

The MSI Vector 16 is perfect for high-end gaming laptop enthusiasts

The MSI Vector 16 gets a lot right, but three elements stand out when compared to other gaming laptops:

1. RTX 4080 power for $2,699

2. An Intel i9-14900HX processor

3. A bright, vivid panel

The differences become clear when you compare the Vector 16 to the Alienware x16 R2 . Both have 16-inch, 2K IPS panels at 240Hz refresh rate, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, high-end Intel processors, around six hours of battery life, and an RTX 4080 GPU. However, the MSI Vector 16 is $2,699, while the Alienware X16 R2 is $3,199. It’s a difference of $500, and yet the former claims superior processing performance and a better display.

With the RTX 40-series soon-to-be succeeded by the 50-series, which is speculated to launch anywhere from late 2024 to early 2025 , RTX 40-series laptops are getting cheaper than they were when they first entered the market. While this is one reason why you can find other RTX 4080 laptops at this price, it doesn’t change how impressive it is that everything else about it is at a premium level.

The Vector 16’s panel reproduced 108 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and has a maximum of 495 nits of brightness, which is fantastic for a gaming laptop. The Alienware x16’s 79 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 334 nits of brightness aren’t bad by any means, but the winner here shines.

The premium gaming laptop category average for DCI-P3 coverage is 89 percent, while the average for brightness is 439 nits. Again, the Vector makes a clean sweep of both. We typically recommend anything above 80 percent for DCI-P3 but higher is better. For nits of brightness, you won’t need the most luminescent panels for gaming, but they’re useful if you’re in a bright place caked in sunlight.

The Vector 16 is built with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, while the Alienware x16 features an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. Both are i9 chips, but the former did far better in our performance tests.

On the Geekbench 6.2 benchmark, the Vector 16 managed a multi-core score of 18,055, while the Alienware x16 was behind at 13,874. When converting a 4K video into 1080p through the Handbrake app, the Vector accomplished this task in two minutes and 31 seconds, while the Alienware x16 was one minute and 12 seconds slower.

While the Vector 16’s battery life is 19 minutes shorter than that of the Alienware x16, and it has a slower SSD, these are minor differences for most and don’t justify a $500 price difference when both laptops have similar specs.

Need an RTX 4080 laptop? Buy the Vector 16

The importance of colorful screens on gaming laptops cannot be understated, as they’re the windows into the worlds we explore while playing, making the Vector 16 an absolute treat to look at.

The Vector 16 outperforms competitors for less. Compared to the already great Alienware x16, it crushes it in processing performance, color depth, and brightness for less money.

An RTX 4080 gaming laptop for less than $3,000 isn’t necessarily rare. Still, one that makes no sacrifices in its battery life, processing performance, display resolution, color depth, and brightness makes it one-of-a-kind. The Vector 16 is stunning to behold.