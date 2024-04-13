3 gaming laptops that look normal — gaming performance without gamer styling

There’s nothing more embarrassing than trying to get work or school done on a gaming laptop with a loud design and RGB lights blaring in an office or library. That’s probably why you’re here — searching for gaming laptops that look normal.

Gaming laptops that look normal aren't that rare. The flashy ones are just more popular, which shouldn’t be the case, but here we are. From the best gaming laptops to the best gaming laptops under $1,000 , we can find something within your budget for both work and play.

Here are 3 gaming laptops that look normal

Razer Blade 14

I’m shouting out the Razer Blade 14 here, but honestly, any Razer Blade will do. Razer notoriously features a minimalist design in its gaming laptops.

Razer Blades come in either a black or mercury white chassis with no RGB lights on the exterior. However, some laptops feature that glossy Razer green logo on the lid. It’s not too flashy, but I’d understand why someone wouldn’t want it on their machine. I’m a big fan of the mercury white color scheme because that logo is black. With a sleek, metal design, there aren’t many flashy parts to it. The RGB-lit keyboard is something you can adjust in the settings.

The Razer Blade 14 we reviewed is the 2023 model (which is currently still available). It features an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 14-inch, 2560 x 1600, 240Hz display. Its most impressive feature, however, is the battery life — coming in at 8 hours and 35 minutes. That’s a marathoner by gaming laptop standards.

So the Razer Blade 14 not only looks good, but it’ll also survive professional settings alongside you. The problem is, of course, it costs $2,399 when it’s not on sale. You can get your choice of Razer Blades on the Razer website (we can guarantee the battery life only on the unit we reviewed).

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i was designed as a productivity laptop, but it works amazingly well as a gaming laptop. And since it’s not marketed as a gaming laptop, it doesn’t look like one.

With a slate gray exterior, it looks rather inconspicuous, featuring a Lenovo logo stamped in the upper left and a metal protrusion on the lip housing the webcam and microphones. The interior offers a similarly minimalist deck. The overall design is sleek, but for all intents and purposes, it looks like a perfectly normal laptop.

Our review unit was packed with an Intel Core i9-13905H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 3200 x 2000, 165Hz, Mini LED display. Its battery life isn’t all too impressive, but it outlasts most gaming laptops, hitting a 6:12 runtime.

For $1,849, the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i checks all the boxes of looking normal and offering those gaming laptop-level specs. You can get the model we reviewed at B&H Photo Video right now . Or, if you want to save some money, cut back on the CPU to get it for $1,499 at Best Buy .

HP Victus 16

If you’re looking for an affordable solution to your “gaming laptops that look normal” issue, then the HP Victus 16 is an excellent choice.

The HP Victus 16 is another black, boring laptop that I enjoy complaining about, but it works well to look normal. Its flat, black hood holds room for only a glossy V logo. Meanwhile, the interior is just as flat and bland looking. It is your average inconspicuous black laptop. However, the thing that might give you away is the keyboard font.

We reviewed an HP Victus 16 with an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch, 1920 x 1080, 16:10 display. Keeping in theme with the longer-lasting gaming laptops, the HP Victus 16 offers a battery life that clocks out at 7:03.

You can get our review unit for $1,209 at HP’s website . However, you can also save more money by going with a Core i5 CPU, RTX 3050 GPU, and 512GB SSD — which would put you at $799 .

Bottom line

There’s a wide variety of gaming laptops that look normal, ranging from stupidly expensive to quite affordable. You don’t have to stick to these three options either.

There are some gaming laptops that ride that line between looking normal and not that I didn’t include, such as the MSI Stealth 14 Studio and the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro . Apart from their looks, I also didn’t include them because their battery life sucks.

If you want a gaming laptop that looks normal, you should have a battery life that works normally.