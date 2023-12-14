Acer's Predator Triton Neo 16 has Intel Ultra-gaming potential in store for 2024

News
By Rael Hornby
published

A sweet 16

Acer Predator Triton Neo 16
(Image credit: Acer)

Acer’s Predator Triton laptops never fail to impress, just check out our hands-on impressions of the Predator Triton 16 from Computex 2023 for proof. Similarly to how Acer’s gaming laptop wowed us back in June, the brand looks set to deliver yet another compelling gaming platform in the form of the Predator Triton Neo 16.

The Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 might have the name of an obscure anime, but there’s nothing cartoonish about the performance it’s willing to offer. With an upgraded processor, powerful RTX 40-Series graphics on-hand, and a dazzling 3.2K 16-inch display with a solid refresh rate (backed by Nvidia’s Advanced Optimus and G-Sync tech), Acer looks set to deliver a phenomenal gaming experience. Let’s take a closer look at what to expect when this laptop hits store shelves in 2024.

Acer Predator Triton Neo 16

Technical Specs

Price: $1,499 (starting)
Release Date: March, 2024
Display: 16-inch, up to WQXGA (3200 x 2000), 165Hz
CPU: up to Intel Core Ultra 9
GPU: up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
RAM: up to 32GB
Storage: up to 2TB SSD  

Power, performance, ports, and presentation: Acer delivers on all fronts with the Predator Triton Neo 16. The next laptop to take the Predator Triton moniker is in no danger of sullying its good name and adopts some cutting edge components to ensure it’s up there with the best of them.

Beneath the hood of this gaming gem lies one of Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors, available in Ultra 9, Ultra 7, and Ultra 5 configurations. These processors are big on performance and efficiency, with a new NPU (Neural Processing Unit) lightening the load of your CPU and GPU when it comes to complex tasks involving machine learning or AI.

This allows the Intel Core Ultra processor housed within to more effectively manage its workload to deliver maximum performance at all times. Not only that, your GPU won’t be busy shouldering any additional number crunching either, meaning you can squeeze the utmost of visual potential out of the Predator Triton’s impressive Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series graphics including the DLSS 3.5 AI-optimized enhancements available for games and creator applications.

Acer Predator Triton Neo 16

(Image credit: Acer)

If you’re looking for the right gaming laptop to tackle a burgeoning and ever-demanding Steam library then the Predator Triton Neo 16 is more than worthy of a spot on your shortlist. Not only is the Predator Triton Neo a fantastic choice for tackling even the latest AAA titles, but they’ll look incredible on this laptop’s 3.2K panel.

The 16-inch display has been Calman-Verified to produce true-to-life cinematic colors to help deliver vivid and accurate pictures at all times. Not only that, but thanks to a generous 165Hz refresh rate the action on screen will be buttery-smooth, sharp, and tear-free thanks to support for Nvidia’s Advanced Optimus and G-Sync tech.

The Predator Triton Neo 16 will be available across North America from March 2024 with prices starting at just $1,499.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 414 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB Black)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$2,499
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
2
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop -...
Best Buy
$1,099
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook,...
HP (US)
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
4
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2...
Apple
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 256GB)
Our Review
5
Microsoft Laptop Surface...
Walmart
$1,274.99
View
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
Our Review
7
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm...
Lenovo USA
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
8
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
9
Surface Laptop Studio for...
Microsoft US
$1,619.99
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
10
Microsoft Surface Laptop...
Target
$1,599.99
View
Load more deals
Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.