Could the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip 2-in-1 be the best AI PC this year?

Asus announced several new systems powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" chipset ahead of the IFA Berlin trade show.

The new Asus laptops all feature Intel's latest AI PC processors with up to 120 TOPS of AI performance across the CPU, GPU, and NPU. The dedicated machine learning processor on the Intel Core Ultra 200V series chips boasts 48 TOPS of pure AI power, while the CPU (5 TOPS) and GPU (67 TOPS) make up the rest of the "Lunar Lake" chipsets AI processing power.

In total, Asus announced four new Intel laptops across the Zenbook, Vivobook, and Expertbook lines.

Asus Zenbook S 14 (UX5406)

The Asus Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) is an ultra-thin-and-light that measures a wafer-like 0.48 inches in thickness and weighs just 2.7 lbs. The Zenbook S 14 is housed inside Asus’s new Ceraluminum chassis and features a geometric grille design comprising 2,715 CNC-machined cooling vents.

Under the hood, the Zenbook S 14 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V, which houses an NPU with up to 48 TOPS of AI processing power. The Zenbook S 14 also features a 72 Wh battery, a full range of I/O ports, a 3K, 120 Hz Lumina OLED display, a four-speaker sound system, AI noise canceling, and an FHD AiSense IR camera with support for AI effects and filters.

Asus Vivobook 14 Flip and Vivobook 16 Flip

The Asus Vivobook 14 Flip (TP3407) is a convertible laptop packed with the latest AI hardware from Intel. Featuring a full 360-degree hinge, the Vivobook is convertible between laptop, tablet, and tent modes and it also supports the ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus for a seamless all-in-one solution.

This slim convertible laptop is just 0.67 inches thin and weighs 3.3 lbs, lending to an increased portability. Asus' Vivobook is powered by a selection of processors up to the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V, with 48 TOPS of NPU power that offers efficient speeds in AI applications and smooth performance. Also worth noting is the Vivobook's 70 Wh battery, WiFi 7 connectivity, a large array of I/O ports, and a Dolby Atmos sound system.

If the Vivobook 14 Flip is a bit too small for you, Asus also announced the Vivobook 16 Flip (TP3607) with a larger 16-inch OLED display, so you get more screen real estate without compromising performance.

Asus ExpertBook P5

The Asus ExpertBook P5 series is a lineup of laptops designed for entrepreneurs, computer enthusiasts, and small businesses.

The ExpertBook P continues Asus’s commitment to sustainability by prominently integrating eco-friendly practices in its construction. Not only is it a powerful, versatile business-forward AI PC, but it is also an excellent eco-friendly choice.

The flagship model in the series, the ExpertBook P5 (P5405), features the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 258V which offers 48 TOPS of NPU performance, and advanced AI software like McAfee Deepfake Detector.

The ExpertBook P5 also comes with the Asus AI ExpertMeet tools that offer an AI-powered work experience. These tools deliver better, smoother experiences in online meetings with AI translation, AI subtitles, assisted meeting summaries, AI noise canceling, and business watermarks.

The ExpertBook P comes with heightened security systems straight through to the BIOS level and includes features like Secure Boot and a discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

