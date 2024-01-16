AMD's answer to DLSS works on all your DirectX 11 and 12 games

News
By Rael Hornby
published

Smooth moves

AMD Ryzen chipset
(Image credit: N/A)

Gaming's DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) options already feel like a checkbox cheat to unlock smoother experiences in demanding titles.

However, as Nvidia continue to push DLSS' capabilities, AMD are taking things up a notch by cutting out the middleman and  making this tech more accessible than ever before with AFMF (AMD Fluid Motion Frames).

AMD Fluid Motion Frames: A universal frame generation solution

Nvidia's AI-powered DLSS tech has done wonders to improve visual fidelity and performance in a wide range of titles, but there's one problem — it requires developers to implement the frame generation tech into their titles. This means most older titles can't benefit from this tech as development has long since shifted to other projects.

Enter AMD's Fluid Motion Frames, a driver-level frame generation technology that works right out of the gate with all DirectX 11 and 12 titles — no questions asked. No developer implementation is required for gamers to enjoy the higher interpolated frames-rates that AFMF has to offer.

Outlook

According to the release notes of a recent preview driver (as reported by VideoCardz) AFMF will be support 700M integrated GPUs like the Ryzen 7040, 8040, 8000G, and Z1/Z1 Extreme-series of APUs. This means that not only is this tech arriving to laptops, but gaming handhelds too.

This could result in a solid boost in smoothness across handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, though by how much remains to be seen. Especially as AFMF works best in titles that are already running at 60+ FPS in the first place.

However, it won't be long until we can say for sure, as AMD Fluid Motion Frames' launch is right around the corner, expected to arrive January 24.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 430 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
2
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Amazon
$979
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
3
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
Our Review
4
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop ...
HP (US)
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
5
Acer Predator Triton 300SE...
Walmart
$1,599
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
6
Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming...
Acer
View
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
7
MSI Katana GF76 11UD-001...
Newegg
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
8
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
9
Msi Titan Gt77 Hx 13vh-008es...
TradeInn USD
View
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(15.6-inch 2TB)
Our Review
10
ist computers Lenovo Legion 5...
Amazon
$1,399.99
View
Load more deals
Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby
Content Editor

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.