How to view the battery levels for Bluetooth devices in macOS

Imagine giving a presentation when your mouse suddenly dies. To avoid these sorts of predicaments, it’s a good idea to check the battery levels for your Bluetooth devices before you need them, allowing you to charge the hardware before you are dead in the water during your next meeting.

Bluetooth devices like keyboards, mice, and trackpads are undoubtedly convenient. But a dead battery often makes you wish for simpler times and corded peripherals.

Luckily, checking battery levels is pretty straightforward. Each connected device should show up in your Bluetooth dropdown menu, or you can view them in System Preferences to get a closer look.

1) Click the apple icon to open the menu.

2) In the menu, select System Preferences.

3) In System Preferences, select Bluetooth.

4) At the bottom of the Bluetooth window, select Show Bluetooth in menu bar.

5) On the menu bar, click the Bluetooth icon that is now added.

6) In the dropdown menu, click on the arrow in front of the device for which you want to see the battery level.

7) In the menu that opens view the battery level.