How to Record Audio From Any Windows 10 App Using Audacity

Audacity, the multi-faceted media application, allows you to record audio from the web (Skype, WhatsApp, or others) or to save system sounds -- as well as its primary function, a video player. But in order to record this audio, you’ll first need to review and edit the Sound settings on your laptop. A few setting tweaks, however, and you’re ready to go.

Sound settings:

1) In the systems tray right-click the speaker icon.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2) Select Sounds, from the context menu.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3) In the Sounds window, go to the Recording tab.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4) Note down the default device with the green check mark against it.

5) Right-click on Stereo Mix.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6) Select Enable.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Audacity settings:

1) In the search box on the Toolbar, type Audacity.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2) Click Audacity in the search options.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3) Open the dropdown menu for Audio Host.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4) Select Windows WASAPI.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5) Check that the Recording Device is the default device in the Sound settings. You are now ready to start recording.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6) Press Record (red dot icon) in Audacity and then open the app for which you want to record audio.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

7) When done, press Stop (black square icon).

(Image credit: Microsoft)

8) To save the file, go to the File menu.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

9) Click Export.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

10) Select Export as MP3. This file format is compatible with most of the apps you might use. You can also use WAV.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

11) Type a file name.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

12) Click Save.