Looking to reduce the intensity of bright colors on your iPhone and iPad or easily turn on Apple's AssistiveTouch feature? There's a faster way to access a number of these special features without scrolling through settings, and all it takes is three clicks.



By turning on and customizing the Accessibility Shortcut function on your iOS device, users can reduce the white point to make the display brightness easier on the eyes. All you need to do is bring up the AssistiveTouch tool, enable the zoom feature, and more in no time. Here's how to use your iPhone or iPad's triple-click function to toggle accessibility features.

How to use accessibility shortcuts on iPhone and iPad

You can select one or more of the many features to switch on and off when triple-clicking the side button on iPhones that use Face ID or iPad or the Home button on iOS devices that have one. What's more, you can change the click speed required to triple-click the buttons in the Accessibility menu in the Settings app.



You can find out how to turn on accessibility shortcuts on your iPhone and iPad with the same method below:

(Image credit: Future)

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app.

Scroll down and tap on "Accessibility."

Scroll to the bottom of the menu and tap on "Accessibility Shortcut."

(Image credit: Future)

A number of options will appear. Tap on the feature you want to link to the triple-click shortcut.

A blue tick will appear next to the feature that is currently functioning.

Triple-click the side button or Home button on your iOS device to test the shortcut.

You can select multiple features to be switched on, and even configure the list of shortcuts in a particular order.



One of the more popular features is the "Reduce White Point" shortcut. This reduces the glare of bright colors on your iOS device, which effectively dims the screen as soon as your triple-click a button. This is best used when using your iPhone or iPad in the dark, as the reduced brightness is much easier on the eyes.



For more tips and tricks on how to make the most of your iPhone and iPad, check out these five apps and tips to customize your iPhone, along with these six annoying iPhone problems and how to fix them