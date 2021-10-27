How to hide caller ID on iPhone — make anonymous phone calls

Not everyone needs to know your phone number, especially when making calls to suspicious companies or unknown individuals. The good news is it's easy to hide your caller ID on iPhone, and it could help keep you in the clear of any annoying spam calls or texts.



There are multiple ways to make anonymous phone calls on iPhone, including a shortcut and a simple change in the Settings app. Here's how to hide your phone number when making calls on iPhone.

How to hide caller ID on iPhone

Whether you want to use the feature permanently or use on a per-call basis, the following methods will let you call anyone anonymously. This should also work on Android phones, but changing hiding your caller ID in settings may be different.

(Image credit: Future)

Open the Phone app tap on Keypad.

Dial *67 before the number you want to call. The receiver will not be able to see your phone number, and will see "No Caller ID," "Private," or "Blocked."

This requires you to dial the number when making phone calls. To make sure your phone number doesn't show up, you can permanently hide your caller ID in Settings.

(Image credit: Future)

Open Settings.

Scroll down to "Phone" and tap on it.

Navigate to "Show My Caller ID."

Tap on the switch to to show or hide your caller ID.

That's it. Your phone number will no longer show up when making a phone call. For those looking to permanently stop spam calls on iPhone and Android phones, we've got you covered.