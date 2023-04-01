Figuring out how to enter the BIOS on Windows 11 can be a daunting task at first. And while it may seem scary, especially since it sometimes feels like you're seeking forbidden knowledge that has been sectioned off by Microsoft. But it doesn't have to feel that way, as there are many easy methods of accessing the BIOS.

The simplest way to enter the BIOS is by holding the F2 key while your computer is booting up, but that doesn't work for everyone. Whether it's because it's bound to a different key or something is getting in the way of it functioning properly, this can be pretty frustrating. If that's happening to you, there's another way to access your Windows 11 BIOS.

How to enter the BIOS on Windows 11

You can easily enter the BIOS through the settings on your Windows computer. While you have to jump through a few menus, it's a relatively hassle-free method of reaching it. Once again, if you don't want to go through this tutorial, you can simply hold F2 while your PC is booting up and you should quickly be taken to your BIOS settings.

If that doesn't work for you, read on ahead:

1. Enter Settings (Image: © Future) Press the Windows key. Type and select Settings.

2. Select Recovery (Image: © Future) Enter the Recovery menu. You might have to scroll down a bit to find it.

3. Advanced Settings > Restart Now (Image: © Future) Nestled to the right of the Advanced Settings selection, click the Restart Now button. DO NOT CLICK RESET PC.

4. Select Troubleshoot (Image: © Future) Your PC will restart and you should be taken to a blue menu. Enter the Troubleshoot menu.

5. Select Advanced Options (Image: © Future) Go into Advanced Options. Once again, DO NOT CLICK RESET THIS PC.

6. Select UEFI Firmware Settings (Image: © Future) Go into UEFI Firmware Settings. The surrounding options are pretty scary and you don't want to touch them unless your computer is in serious trouble, so focus on the task at hand.

7. Select Restart (Image: © Future) Once you've clicked Restart, your computer should turn off for a brief period before you're taken to the BIOS menu.