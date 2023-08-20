How to enter Safe Mode in Windows 11

By Bryan Clark
published

Troubleshoot issues easily with Windows 11's Safe Mode

Windows 11
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Safe Mode is a diagnostic startup mode in Windows that allows users to troubleshoot issues with their operating system. When Windows starts in Safe Mode, it only loads essential system drivers and services, providing a clean environment to identify and fix problems. 

This mode can be particularly useful when dealing with issues caused by problematic drivers, software, or malware. In Windows 11, there are several methods to access Safe Mode, ensuring that users have multiple options for diagnosing and resolving issues.

In this guide, we will walk you through the process of entering Safe Mode in Windows 11. Follow this step-by-step guide and you’ll learn how to enter Safe Mode in Windows 11 to troubleshoot a variety of different problems.

How to enter Safe Mode in Windows 11

Step 1: Open Windows Settings: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app.

Screenshots showing how to enter Safe Mode on Windows 11

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 2: Access the Recovery options: Click on "System" in the left pane, and then select "Recovery" in the right pane.

Screenshots showing how to enter Safe Mode on Windows 11

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 3: Open Advanced Startup: Under the "Advanced startup" section, click the "Restart now" button and click “Restart now” once more if you’re prompted.

Screenshots showing how to enter Safe Mode on Windows 11

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 4: Navigate to Startup Settings: After your computer restarts, click on "Troubleshoot." 

Screenshots showing how to enter Safe Mode on Windows 11

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 5: Next click "Advanced options."

Screenshots showing how to enter Safe Mode on Windows 11

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 6: And finally, click "Startup Settings."

Screenshots showing how to enter Safe Mode on Windows 11

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 7: Restart to access Safe Mode options: Click the "Restart" button to reboot your computer with the Safe Mode options.

Screenshots showing how to enter Safe Mode on Windows 11

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Step 8. Choose a Safe Mode option: After the computer restarts, press the appropriate function key (F4 for Safe Mode, F5 for Safe Mode with Networking, or F6 for Safe Mode with Command Prompt).

That’s it, Windows 11 should now be up and running in the Safe Mode you selected, which should help you determine if a new driver or application was causing an issue for your laptop.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 425 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
$499
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Our Review
4
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel...
Lenovo USA
$3,099
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
5
Surface Laptop 4 - 13.5",...
Microsoft US
$769
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(Blue)
Our Review
7
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View Deal
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
8
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
9
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Load more deals
Bryan Clark