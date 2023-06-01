Figuring out how to check PC specs on Windows 11 can be be a bit of a nightmare, especially some information isn't easily accessible and not everything is in the same place. As a result, several methods of checking Windows 11 specs exist, and each of them are useful depending on what you're looking for.

Some laptops even feature built-in software from their respective manufacturer that neatly organizes such information, but we'll be covering how to access this info regardless of what hardware you're using. As long as you're running Windows 11, this will work!

How to check PC specs Windows 11

The first method of finding your PC specs involves checking out the About menu available on every Windows 11 PC. Since it's a bit limited in what you need to know, we'll go over how to access other information later in the how-to.

Here are a few easy steps on how to gain access to your PC specs on Windows 11.

1. Press the Windows button (Image: © Future) Press the Windows button. If you're old-fashioned, you can enter Settings -> System -> About.

2. Type "About your PC" and click it (Image: © Future) Type "About your PC" and click it.

3. Inspect your PC specs (Image: © Future) Viola! You can now see some of your PC specs. Information regarding your processor and amount of RAM available can be found under Device Specifications. This section also has information on your laptop's name, device ID, product ID, system type and whether or not pen or touch functionality is available. In the Windows Specifications section, you can see which Windows OS you're running, which version, when it was installed, and which specific build it is. Under Support, it shows the computer's manufacturer (if it has one) alongside an available support website. Unfortunately, the About page does not feature everything you need to know about your PC. If you want information about the GPU and storage installed, move onto the next step.

4. Press the Windows key (Image: © Future) Once again, press the Windows Key. Alternatively, if you're still in the "About your PC" tab, you can scroll down to the bottom and click Device Manager.

5. Type "Device Manager" and click it (Image: © Future) Type "Device Manager" and click it.