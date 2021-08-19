How to buy more iPhone storage — upgrade your iCloud plan

"How to buy more iPhone storage" is a popular search query on Google as iOS users scratch their heads over how to upgrade their iCloud. Perhaps they've been getting repetitive, irksome messages that their iCloud storage is full, or maybe they've realized that their current iCloud capacity simply won't cut it. No matter what camp you're in, you'll need a larger storage plan to meet your needs.

Apple offers three tiers for iCloud storage: 50GB, 200GB and 2TB. They are monthly subscriptions. For 50GB, you'll have to shell out $0.99 monthly. The 200GB and 2TB plans cost $2.99 and $10.99 per month, respectively.

How to buy more iPhone storage

iPhone users get 5GB of free iCloud storage with their device, and if you love taking selfies and videos, it can run out quickly. If you don't want to delete any of your content to make more room on the cloud, you can upgrade your iCloud tier to a paid plan.

1. Go to "Settings."

2. Tap on "[Your name] Apple ID, iCloud, Media & Purchases."

How to buy more iPhone storage (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on "iCloud."

4. Hit "Manage Storage."



5. Tap on "Change Storage Plan."

Here, you can choose the upgrade options that tickle your fancy: 50GB, 200GB or 2TB. The last two tiers can be shared with family.

How to buy more iPhone storage (Image credit: Future)

6. Tap "Buy."

Follow the on-screen instructions, and voila, you now have an upgraded iCloud tier that gives you more storage for backing up your prized digital treasures in the cloud.