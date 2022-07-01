How to back up your Google Hangouts data before it's gone forever

By published

Google Hangouts will soon be gone. Here is how to backup your data before it's too late

How to back up your Google Hangouts data before it's gone forever
(Image credit: Future)

Google's laying Hangouts, the company's chat app to rest and replace it with a new messaging app. Hangouts was on the chopping block since 2019 and is set to be replaced with Google Chat. Since then, the company began prompting folks to migrate to the new platform. 

If you're a long-time Hangouts user, it would be wise to download your data for future reference. Google's stated that most of your data will seamlessly move over to Google Chat. However, some portions of conversations could be lost in the data transfer. So why leave it up to Google to potentially lose essential pieces of your important conversations with friends, family, or business colleagues? 

Using Google Takeout, you can easily export and download your data ensuring you keep the whole of your communications data intact. 

How it's done

On your device, head to Google Takeout on the web.

How to download your Google Hangouts datte before it's shut down

(Image credit: Future)

Click Deselect all at the top since we only want to export Hangouts data.

How to download your Google Hangouts datte before it's shut down

(Image credit: Future)

Scroll down until you see Google Hangouts. Check the box to the right of it.

How to download your Google Hangouts datte before it's shut down

(Image credit: Future)

Click or tap Next Step.

How to download your Google Hangouts datte before it's shut down

(Image credit: Future)

Choose your file format from the drop-down menu as well as the max size per file.

How to download your Google Hangouts datte before it's shut down

(Image credit: Future)

Click or tap Create export and that is pretty much it. Google warns you this could take hours so it's best to just go about your daily business while the file is created. Once you get back from checking email, browsing sales, or reading the latest celebrity gossip, you can periodically check-in to see if your file is ready to export and be downloaded. When it is, just click Download and you're done. 

Via 9To5Google

Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 