Clear the last 15 minutes of your Google Search history with just three taps

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Google just made it super fast to delete the last 15 minutes of your Google Search history. In just a few seconds with as many taps, you can wipe out the recent search history on your mobile device. It's so quick and easy, this how-to is almost over. 

1. Open the Google app on your iOS or Android device.

2. Tap your profile picture

3. Tap on Delete Last 15 minutes 

(Image credit: Future)

How painless is that? That's it; it's over, you're done. Doing this will eliminate the last 15 minutes of your search history across your Google account, including your Chromebook or other devices that you use the Google Chrome browser on. Sadly this new feature is only available via the Google app on iOS and Android devices for now, but it's a very handy option and may find its way to other devices soon. 

Via: 9To5Google

