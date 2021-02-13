macOS tips: How to check if an app is signed

If you download an app anywhere other than the Mac App Store, it’s a wise idea to see if what you’re downloading is signed. A valid signature is all you can do to make sure that it wasn’t tampered with prior to you downloading it. Although this isn’t foolproof, it is safer than the alternative.

With the free What’s Your Sign app, you can check downloaded installers as well as apps already in use. Once installed you simply need to right-click and check.

It’s never a bad idea to check new files before opening the installer, or giving a second (or third) look to your older applications.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

1) Download the What’s Your Sign app from https://objective-see.com/products/whatsyoursign.html.

2) In the pop-up about downloading from the objective-see.com website, click Allow.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

3) In the Downloads folder, open the WhatsYourSign Installer file.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

4) In the warning pop-up, click Open to start the installation process.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

5) To continue the process, click Install.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

6) When the process is complete, click OK.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

7) Click Restart Finder, to apply the settings.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

8) Right-click the app for which you want to check the signing information.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

9) Select Signing Info in the menu that opens.