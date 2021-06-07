How to check CPU temperature on Windows 10

Recently, I found my laptop to be quite hot to the touch while it was charging. If it feels hot to the touch, chances are that internally, it’s way too hot. Heat in laptops both reduces performance and leads to a reduction in the overall lifespan of most hardware. If your computer has been hot, sluggish, or overburdened with some tasks, it’s worth checking to see if a hot CPU is the culprit.

Windows, unfortunately, doesn’t have a built-in tool to monitor this. There are, however, many third-party tools that can monitor these temperatures, and quite a few of them are free. The one we’ll use today, Speccy, is a free app from a trusted source.

There is a paid tier available, but unless you’re looking to do more than just monitor your CPU temperature, you won’t need it.

1) In any browser, open https://www.ccleaner.com/speccy.

2) Download the free version from the website.

3) When the download is complete, click Open file.

4) In the window that opens, click Install.

5) Once the setup is complete, click Run Speccy.

6) In the left pane check the temperature against the CPU entry.