Helldivers 2: Here's what's inside the new Cutting Edge 'warbond' battle pass

Helldivers 2 has been an incredible success since its launch a month ago, and the game is gearing up for its first official content drop. Launching on May 14, Helldivers will be treated to an all-new warbond (the Helldivers equivalent of a battle pass) titled "Cutting Edge."

As the name might imply, this warbond will be treating 'Divers to the latest cutting-edge tech in the ever-evolving galactic war currently playing out between Super Earth's finest and the Terminid and Automaton threat. Once players get their hands on the battle pass, they'll be able to trade in their hard-earned medals for new armors sets, primary weapons, side arms, grenades, and yes, of course, capes.

From what we've seen so far, this focuses on energy-based weaponry with a trio of armors all of which are likely to aid in the fight against one of Super Earth's toughest enemy factions. You can check out the trailer below, or read on for an overview of what to expect.

Helldivers 2 Cutting Edge warbond: What to expect

The Cutting Edge warbond seeks to outfit divers with the latest weaponry and armor available to Super Earth's elite Helldivers, featuring energy-based weaponry to help pin back the ever-present foes of (managed) democracy throughout the galaxy.

While these weapons will do their fair share of damage to the Terminid horde, they'll no doubt come in even handier against the game's mechanical menaces, the Automatons.

This is exactly the kind of arsenal that 'Divers have been longing for after struggling to tackle the Automaton armies across the eastern flank of the galactic map. "Robot Vietnam" was no joke, and these armored assassins have had more than their fair share of victories over the combined forces of Super Earth since the game launched in February.

Let's take a look at some of the key additions we can expect from the first post-launch content drop for "Helldivers 2."

This trio of armors don't just sport a cool futuristic look, but some may even include vital status effects. One armor includes a "rubber underlayer for insulation" which may help defend 'Divers whose squadmates get a little carried away with the ARC-3 Arc Thrower's electric bolts. Another generates a "strong magnetic field" which could be ideal for deflecting grenades or ballistic fire.



LAS-16 Sickle: A burst-fire laser rifle that doesn't consume traditional ammo, but can overheat if the handler isn't careful about managing their shots.



SG-8P Punisher Plasma: The game's first plasma weapon is a shotgun that could potentially rival the all-powerful SG-225 Breaker favored by the community and seen as the current "meta."



ARC-12 Blitzer: A primary weapon that delivers lightning bolts similar to the ARC-3 Arc Thrower, but limited in range and likely touting less damage than its support weapon Strategem sibling.



LAS-7 Dagger: An energy-based sidearm that fires a continuous laser to damage enemies over time. Like other energy weapons, the Dagger is likely to sidestep the need for ammunition, giving players a strong backup weapon to rely on in the event of their primary weapon running dry.



G23 Stun: A new grenade to stun groups of close-knit enemies, giving 'Divers a brief window of opportunity to call in Strategems, revive team mates, or make a tactical retreat in order to regroup.

Other news from the frontlines of Helldivers 2's galactic war

At present, 'Divers have just liberated the planet of Tien Kwan, unlocking one of the game's first pilotable vehicles, the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit (an evolution of the EXO-44 Walker Exosuit of the original "Helldivers" title). However, in order for 'Divers to call this incredibly powerful mech into battle, they'll need to be at least level 25.

(Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

With the majority of Super Earth's mightiest still on the path to higher levels, this leaves many 'Divers in dire need of other ways to level the playing field when it comes to the Automaton onslaught. The contents of the Cutting Edge warbond might be just that.