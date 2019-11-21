Trending

Early Black Friday deal: The excellent Dell XPS 13 is $150 off now

Now is the time to pick up a Dell XPS 13

Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019)
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Black Friday deals are already pouring in, and right now you can get the Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019) from Dell for up to $150 off. After discount, the base model starts at just $949.99. Dell rarely offers discounts its XPS 13 (7390). 

The Dell XPS 13 is our best laptop overall thanks to its insane performance and superbright display packed into a slim, compact chassis that still looks as premium as ever. 

Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019): from $949.99 @ Dell
On top of being incredibly slim, at 0.5 inches, the XPS 13 packs a stunning 13.3-inch display and all configs come with a 10th-gen Intel processor. The base model is on sale for $949.99 ($50 off) and includes a Core i3-10110U CPU with 4GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

In our Dell XPS 13 (Late 2019) review), we went in depth about how the anodized aluminum lid and underside made this machine as premium as it could be. And if you're familiar with previous versions of the XPS 13, take note the webcam was actually moved to the top bezel now. (So the "nosecam" issues have been resolved). 

Along with a premium chassis, the XPS 13 wrecks shop with its gorgeous display and crazy performance when paired with a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU. If you're concerned about battery life, spring for the 1080p model, as it'll have longer battery life than the 4K version, which lasted only 7:56 on a charge.

While we're not sure how long this sale will go on, stay tuned to our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals hubs to see more hot products on sale.

Rami Tabari

As soon as Rami Tabari sprung out of the College of Staten Island, he hit the ground running as a Staff Writer for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline in Tom’s Guide, taking on the latest Souls-like challenge.