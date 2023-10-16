Panasonic Lumix S5IIX, S5II firmware update unlocks a trio of powerful new features

Usually, I wouldn't report on a firmware update, but this one is significant because I'm in the middle of a long-term review of the Panasonic Lumix S5IIX. So far, the S5IIX has been a revelation. This full-frame camera is game-changing with its super-fast Phase Autofocus and tracking to its potent 6K video capabilities.

I have also noticed that Panasonic has consistently released firmware updates that improve the user experience and capabilities of the S5II camera lineup. Today, Panasonic announced the company will release the firmware update program for the LUMIX S5II and S5IIX to enhance performance and usability. The firmware program will be available on the LUMIX Global Customer Support website at 9 p.m. EDT on October 24, 2023.

Firmware update details AF-Point Scope function

AF-Point Scope function to magnify the focus position during AF has been added. High Resolution Mode

The shutter speed at high resolution mode can now be set to max. 8-second with the long exposure noise reduction applied. Thanks to the image stabilizer, [Handheld High-Res] mode has been added to enable recording pictures with higher resolution even without using a tripod. Improved MF Assist

It is now possible to magnify the full screen mode display in MF Assist up to approx. 20x allowing more precise MF.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Why is this important

So far in my time with the Lumix S5IIX, I have immensely enjoyed the radically improved Phase Autofos and object (human, animal, vehicle) detection and tracking system. However, this update will enhance the scope function that magnifies your focus position while shooting images and video. This is an excellent tool for any content creator to have at their disposal. This update is huge for someone who has often had to fix his focus in post.

The other focus magnification improvement comes in the area of using manual focus, which will make a lot of pro shooters happy. Being able to magnify your focal point in full-screen mode will ensure you get the best possible image quality, and it will also save time in post.

Lastly, having the ability to use the Lumix S5IIX's highest shutter speed when shooting super HI-Res images (100MP) will improve image quality, especially when shooting handheld.

That's it for now; as I continue with my review, look out for some sneak peeks and updates. Our best camera page will have some new entries soon, so stay tuned for those updates if you're currently in the market for a camera.