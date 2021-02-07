Best gaming headsets of 2021

Whether you're a gamer on a budget or a millionaire trying to sneak in a World of Warcraft raid (looking at you, Henry Cavill), you'll need a gaming headset to get the most out of the experience. Cheaper headphones might be OK for casual gamers, but anyone invested in competitive titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Valorant will want something more appropriate. Or if you need to get immersed in the incredible music found within games like Doom Eternal , you’ll want a headset that can match your expectations.

If you’re looking for a high-quality gaming headset, look no further — we've selected headsets for players depending on their console of choice, budget, and whether they prioritize something like comfort or design.

What are the best gaming headsets?

The best gaming headset we've tested is the SteelSeries Arctis 7P. It's currently the ideal sound audio system to use on PS5, as it was built to take full advantage of the console's Tempest Engine 3D audio. It can also connect wirelessly the Nintendo Switch, PC, Android devices and the Google Stadia controller. There's also the SteelSeries Arctis 7X, which is essentially the Xbox equivalent to the 7P. It's a bit worse, especially in its microphone, but it boasts equally solid audio quality otherwise.

However, if you're willing to spend twice as much when compared to the previous two, we highly recommend the JBL Quantum One. It's a bit heavy and is made of plastic, but the sound quality is the strongest we've seen on any recent gaming headset. It also comes with premium features such as active-noise cancelling and 7.1 surround sound.

There's also the Razer Blackshark V2 Pro, which is the comfiest headset of the lot. It uses a wonderfully soft Flowknit memory foam for its headband and earcups. It also has crisp and loud audio, along with a sleek all-black design. However, it must be connected to a USB 3.0 port for optimal quality. Another contender for comfort is the Corsair HS75 XB Wireless, although it being an Xbox only headset might give some consumers pause. Otherwise, you can expect great audio performance that immerses you into every encounter.

And finally, if you're on a tight budget, we recommend the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless. This comfortable headset is not only under $100, but its connectivity is seamless and the audio is high quality. Unfortunately, the design of the headset itself is a bit cheap, and it lacks EQ settings for an optimized experience

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

1. SteelSeries Arctis 7P The best PS5 gaming headset Connection: 3.5mm/Wireless | Noise Cancelling: No | Drivers: 40mm Prime $149.99 View at Amazon Premium audio quality Sleek and comfortable design Long battery life Noise-cancelling microphone No EQ settings No USB Type-C charging

The SteelSeries Arctis 7P is the best gaming headset you can currently buy regardless of what platform you’re on. It’s particularly excellent for gamers looking to utilize the PS5’s Tempest Engine, which provides immersive 3D audio. For $149, you’ll get premium audio quality, long battery life, and an excellent noise-cancelling microphone, all tucked inside of a comfortable and sleek exterior.

The headset is advertised as being optimized for the PS5, but it can also connect wirelessly to the Nintendo Switch, PC, Android devices and the Google Stadia controller. And you can even connect it to the Xbox Series X using the 3.5mm audio jack.

However, the headset lacks EQ settings, meaning you can’t get software-based assistance if it’s giving you trouble. Additionally, it lacks USB Type-C charging and it isn't great for listening to music. Regardless, it’s still the best gaming headset you can buy for its price.

See our full SteelSeries Arctis 7P review

(Image credit: JBL)

2. JBL Quantum One The best premium gaming headset Connection: Wireless/3.5mm | Noise Cancelling: Yes | Drivers: 50mm neodymium $299.95 View at Harman Strong sound quality Super comfortable Active-noise cancelling 7.1 surround sound Expensive yet made of plastic Too heavy

If you’re willing to invest a good bit of money, the JBL Quantum One is one of the most sonically powerful gaming headsets we’ve ever tested, and one of the best options you can buy right now. However, it is going to cost you $299, and for a price this high, we’d expect the exterior to be made of something higher grade than plastic.

If you can look past these flaws, the Quantum One delivers solid performance for both gaming and music; the headset does a great job of balancing highs and lows to provide an immersive experience filled with accurate treble and bass. It also boasts tons of premium features like active-noise cancelling, 7.1 surround sound, and software that drastically improves the experience by providing a slew of customization options. It is a bit heavy, but that’s made up for by incredibly comfortable earcups.

See our full JBL Quantum One review

(Image credit: Razer)

3. Razer Blackshark V2 Pro The best comfy gaming headset Connection: USB/3.5mm | Noise Cancelling: No | Drivers: 50mm titanium $179.99 View at Razer Crisp and loud audio Sleek design Comfortable fit Short signal range Micro USB charging

The Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is a great gaming headset for those looking to experience high-quality performance while gaming or listening to music. The headband and ear cushions are made out of Flowknit memory foam, which feels soft and comfortably wraps against your head. It also boasts a sleek all-black design with a subtle accent of Razer’s signature green hue alongside the mute mic button.

However, the headset possesses a terribly short signal range; it beeps uncontrollably when we stepped outside of our room. You’ll also need to have it connected to a USB 3.0 port, otherwise, it will perform less reliably. If you can look past these issues (and the fact that it doesn’t have USB Type-C charging), it’s quite a great headset, and it even has a convenient volume knob!

See our full Razer Blackshark V2 Pro review

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

4. SteelSeries Arctis 7X The best battery life on a gaming headset Connection: 3.5mm/USB | Noise Cancelling: Yes | Drivers: 40mm Check Amazon Solid sound quality Long battery life Comfortable Many EQ settings Sensitive microphone Requires some tuning

The SteelSeries Arctis 7X is a great headset for those looking to game on the Xbox Series X. It boasts solid audio quality, although it does require some tuning to make it perform optimally, which can be done utilizing its many EQ settings. Unfortunately, its microphone is a bit sensitive, meaning it isn't the best option if you're looking for a high-quality mic.

However, with 24 hours of battery life, you’ll have more than enough time to enjoy this headset's full wireless capabilities. We used it throughout an entire day without needing to charge. It also has an impressive steel exterior in combination with soft ear cushions for those needing a comfortable fit.

See our full SteelSeries Arctis 7X review

(Image credit: Corsair)

5. Corsair HS75 XB Wireless The best Xbox Series X gaming headset Connection: Wireless | Noise Cancelling: No | Drivers: 50mm neodymium Prime $136.37 View at Amazon Great performance Comfortable ear cups Unique design Mediocre microphone Xbox only headset

The Corsair HS75 XB Wireless headset is another solid gaming headset made for the Xbox Series X, but unfortunately, it only works on this console. It can also be used on a PC with an adapter, but that will cost extra money beyond the $149.99 cost of the headphones. Additionally, it possesses a microphone that made our reviewer sound muddy, loud and sort of like a robot.

Otherwise, the headset boasts excellent audio quality for both gaming and listening to music. With Dolby Atmos and 50mm neodymium audio drivers, you’ll feel immersed in every encounter as the bass surrounds your senses. It’s also designed to look unique and possesses comfortable ear cups. And unlike some other headsets, it actually uses USB Type-C charging.

See our full Corsair HS75 XB Wireless review

(Image credit: HyperX)

6. HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless The best affordable gaming headset Connection: Wireless | Noise Cancelling: No | Drivers: 40mm Affordable Comfortable ear cups Seamless connectivity Cheap design Difficult to adjust

Gamers who value the safety of the cash in their wallets will appreciate the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless. This solid wireless headset may lack punch in the bass and treble, but the audio is crisp and clearly presented for both music and gaming. However, it’s only compatible with PS5, PC, and PS4. You’ll have to look at some of the other headsets if you’re a Nintendo Switch or Xbox One/Series X player.

Additionally, there is no way to customize the headset due to a lack of EQ features, and the uncomfortable design can get a bit annoying. But if you can look past these issues, expect a high-quality yet affordable gaming headset, especially compared to the other entries in this list.