Best Business Laptops

Whether you're buying a fleet of laptops for your employees or just looking for a single productivity system for yourself, you'll want a business laptop that's durable, powerful and easy-to-use.

We review dozens of business laptops each year, and the models that make our best business laptop list offer the best combination of comfort, performance and battery life.

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon is, once again, the best business laptop thanks to its sleek design and fast performance.

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB SSD | Display: 14-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Best Overall

Lenovo made our favorite business laptop even better by improving its speakers and adding some useful security features, including a webcam shutter and IR camera. On top of that, you get fast performance, long battery life (on the 1080p model), and two gorgeous 1080p and 4K display options, all in an impossibly lightweight chassis.

But it's still those classic ThinkPad features — a durable design, best-in-class keyboard, and stealthy black/red aesthetics — that carry the X1 Carbon to greatness.

HP's ThinkPad killer is the Elite Dragonfly, a gorgeous dark-blue 2-in-1 laptop with crazy-long battery life. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

HP Elite Dragonfly

CPU: Intel Core i3/i5/i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: Up to 2TB | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 12 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.2 pounds

Gorgeous Lightweight Design

HP's Elite Dragonfly redefined what it means to be a business laptop. This stunning laptop has a breathtakingly gorgeous chassis that flaunts a unique dark-blue finish. The design is as practical as it is attractive; the Elite Dragonfly has flexible hinges that convert the laptop into a tablet, and at 2.2 pounds, it's one of the most portable 13-inch laptops around.

You'll somehow need to take your eyes off the Elite Dragonfly's aluminum body to appreciate its bright and vivid 13.3-inch display. But the Elite Dragonfly's greatness doesn't stop there. The laptop also has a surprisingly comfortable keyboard, fast performance and a host of security features, including an IR camera, a fingerprint sensor and MIL-SPEC-810 rated durability.

Microsoft's latest flagship detachable, the Surface Pro 7 adds 10th Gen CPUs and a USB-C port to a proven formula. (Image credit: Future)

CPU: 10th gen Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD or Iris Pro | RAM: 4GB/8GB/16GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB | Display: 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-pixel | Size: 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches | Weight: 1.7-1.74 pounds

Best 2 in 1 with Speedy Performance

The Surface Pro 7 has practically everything you could want from a business 2-in-1 laptop. This flexible detachable now has speedy 10th Gen Intel processors, which offer a significant performance boost when compared to last year's Surface Pro.

You can navigate the gorgeous, 12.3-inch touch screen display with the responsive Surface Pen, and the comfortable Type Cover keyboard attachment has a useful touchpad. We're also glad that Microsoft added a USB-C port. We just wish the Surface Pro 7 lasted longer on a charge.

The convertible version of the X1 Carbon, Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Yoga sports a sleek aluminum design. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 1TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 12 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3 pounds

Convertible with the Best Keyboard

Lenovo took a chance with the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, the first metal ThinkPad, and it paid off. While we still love the signature matte-black carbon-fiber found on most ThinkPads, the aluminum and magnesium ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a gorgeous change of pace. Not only does it have a slim design, but this convertible 2-in-1 flaunts a bright display and offers a best-in-class keyboard and long battery life. You also get loads of extra goodies, like a built-in stylus slot and webcam cover.

Those who want raw power should go with HP's ZBook Studio x360 G5, a beastly workstation.

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Xeon | GPU: Intel UHD 630/Nvidia Quadro P1000 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 15.6-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 14.2 x 9.7 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds

A Beast of a Workstation

The HP ZBook Studio x360 G5 is hands down the best business laptop for power users, provided money isn't an obstacle. This exorbitantly priced 15.6-inch laptop has it all, including a vivid, bright display and outstanding performance.

Most impressive, however, is the workstation's uncharacteristically sleek profile and long battery life. It's also uncommon for a workstation to have a flexible chassis like the x360 G5's, and the device's touch screen can be used with a stylus.

Dell's Precision 7730 has a large 4K (optional) display and blistering performance.

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Xeon | GPU: Up to Radeon Pro WX 7100/Up to Quadro P5200 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB/128GB | Storage: 500GB (HDD)/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 16.3 x 10.8 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 7.5 pounds

Best 17 Inch Workstation

If you're willing to spend some coin and want the most powerful machine around, look no further than the Dell Precision 7730. This 7.5-pound workstation may not be the best for travel, but its Core i9 CPU and Nvidia Quadro P5200 GPU are capable of running even the most demanding applications, like 3D modeling or photo editing. But the Precision 7730 isn't just about performance. A gorgeous 4K display, a comfortable keyboard, and a MIL-SPEC design make this an exceptionally well-rounded machine, even though its battery life isn't great.

Construction and field workers should consider a rugged laptop. Dell's Latitude 5420 can survive extreme environments.

CPU: Intel Core i3/Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620/AMD Radeon RX540 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB | Display: 14-inch, 1080p | Size: 13.7 x 6.6 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 6.2 pounds

Can Take a Beating

Although its beefier sibling, the Latitude 7424 Rugged Extreme, is the more durable laptop, the Latitude 5420 Rugged is the better all-around machine thanks to its exceptionally bright display, strong performance and comfortable RGB keyboard. Unlike other rugged laptops we've tested, the Latitude 5420 has a responsive touchpad and a relatively thin chassis to go along with its beefy battery life.

How to choose a business laptop

Here are some things to keep in mind when choosing the right model of business laptop for you or your company.