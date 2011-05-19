The Panasonic RP-HC720 offers solid sound quality and acceptable noise cancellation for a good price, but these headphones could be more comfortable.

Panasonic's newest noise-canceling headphones cost significantly less than models from Bose and Denon, and they manage to look fashionable with a matte black finish and a compact profile.

The HC720 cans feel fairly sturdy, and the included case is bulky but rigid enough to provide good protection. Accessing the battery compartment is a little challenging; you must snap off the left earcup, which feels like you're almost breaking it.

Our outer ears were slightly squished in the HC720's pinched earcups, but the leather-covered foam earpads are fairly soft.

Listening to hip-hop and acoustic jazz was pleasurable on these headphones, thanks to deep, if slightly loose, bass and good overall balance. We love that the sound quality doesn't change perceptibly when the power is turned on or off.

Passive isolation is average, and so is the active quieting, which introduces some hiss, but it's easily washed out. Listening time is estimated at 34 hours on one AAA battery (not bad).