Wow! Lenovo ThinkBook 15 with 11th Gen Core i5 is just $579 in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are already non-stop and it's not even Friday yet, damn it! Snag the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 for $579 off (yep, that's right, 50% off).

Right now you can get the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 for just $579 with an 11th Gen Core i5 CPU at Lenovo with the THINKBUSTER coupon.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 deal

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2: was $1,159 now $579 with THINKBUSTER coupon @ Lenovo

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 comes outfitted with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Its 15.6-inch display features a 1920 x 1080 panel that emits 250 nits of brightness. That's not very bright, but for the price, it works.

This machine comes in at 14.05 x 9.25 x 0.74 inches and weighs 3.8 pounds, which is a little heavy for a 15-incher, but it's footprint is a decent size. It comes outfitted with two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet port, an SD card clot and a headphone jack.

If you're looking for a laptop that can do basic business work or school work, then the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 seems like a solid choice for the price, but since we didn't review it, we can't really guarantee it's going to be the best choice. But, the specs are good for the price.