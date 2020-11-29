WoW! Dell gaming laptop with Godfall, Shadowlands, Far Cry 6 now $849 in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are trying to convince you to get into PC gaming, but a gaming laptop with no games is a bore, so check out this Dell gaming laptop with Godfall, WoW: Shadowlands and Far Cry 6 for $200 off.

Right now, you can get the Dell G5 15 SE gaming laptop with Godfall, WoW: Shadowlands and Far Cry 6 for just $849 at Best Buy.

Dell G5 15 SE with Godfall, Shadowlands, Far Cry 6 deal

Dell G5 15 SE: was $1,049 now $849 @ Best Buy

The Dell G5 15 SE is one of the best budget gaming laptops around. This model comes AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU. It also comes with Godfall, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and Far Cry 6 for free! View Deal

In our Dell G5 15 SE (2020) review, I wrote that the Dell G5 15 SE (2020) sports a super fast CPU and great battery life, but its middling graphics performance and chunky design weigh it down.

However, the graphics performance only disappointed because of the price point. If you factor in the new price, this machine is a straight up beast. Although, that doesn't get rid of the dull display, chunky design or sharp speakers. That's to be somewhat expected with cheap gaming laptops, but that's not an excuse.

While the display is dull, it features a 144Hz refresh rate, which is more than you'll get out of some gaming laptops in this price range. It also has great battery life, lasting 7 hours and 14 minutes on a charge. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals you'll find on Cyber Monday

