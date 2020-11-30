Wow! Asus ZenBook 14 with Ryzen 5, Nvidia GPU is just $499 in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are all over the place, but how do you spot a good deal? Well, I'll tell you what, anything with a discrete GPU that's around $500 is probably a good one, and that's what we got here with the Asus ZenBook 14 for $200 off.

Right now, you can pick up the Asus ZenBook 14 with Ryzen 5 and Nvidia MX350 for just $499 at Best Buy.

Asus ZenBook 14 deal

Asus ZenBook 14: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Asus ZenBook 14 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU, an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also features a 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 display.View Deal

While we didn't review this particular model, we did review the Asus ZenBook 14 UX431FA, and we thought it was a solid laptop thanks to its crisp speakers, colorful display and good performance.

It's unclear whether or not those traits will actually transfer over, so don't look at it as apples to apples. However, it's promising that its sibling did well on our benchmarks. It even lasted 9 hours and 27 minutes on our battery test.

