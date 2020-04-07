If you want to know where to buy a webcam right now during a shortage, you've come to the right place. We're sorting through various retailers to let you know which ones have webcams in stock in your area.

For many of us, working from home means video conferencing many times a day. The right webcam will enhance your video and audio quality whether in a Zoom, Hangouts or Skype meeting or streaming on Twitch during your downtime.

If we’re being honest, with the exception of a few laptops like the Pixelbook Go, most built-in web cameras are not up to par. Fortunately, an external webcam will fix issues like blurry video and choppy sound.

There's just one catch. Finding a webcam in stock right now is not so easy. Due to the current social distancing climate, more people than ever are working from home. The demand for webcams for laptops is so high right now that retailers can't seem to restock fast enough.

That's where our online shopping expertise comes to the rescue.

If you've been hopelessly trying to find a webcam in stock, you’ve come to the right place. We’re rounding up the best webcams in stock at trusted retailers.

As a reminder, webcams are going in and out of stock fast. So when you find a webcam you like, grab it while you still can.

From the Logitech C920 to the Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000, here's where to buy a webcam.

Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam: for $79 @ Dell

The Logitech C920 HD Pro is the best overall webcam out there. It's perfect for Zoom meetings, Twitch streaming and Skype chats. In our Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam review, we praised its sharp, clear photos, 1080p videos and wide field of view. View Deal

Logitech C270 HD Webcam: for $39 @ Dell

Enjoy smooth, sharp 720p video in rich color with the Logitech C270. It's built-in noise-reducing microphone lets be heard loud and clear. View Deal

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 Web Camera: for $39 @ Adorama

This true HD camera gives you bright and colorful video, and makes it easy to post to your favorite social sites. It offers crystal-clear audio thanks to a built-in omnidirectional microphone with acoustic noise cancellation.View Deal

Where to buy a webcam