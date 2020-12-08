Watch out, iPhone 13: Samsung launching 3 foldable phones in 2021 (report)

It appears foldable smartphones will play an important role in Samsung's lineup in 2021. According to UBI Research (via TheElec), Samsung will be releasing three new foldable smartphones in 2021. The three phones are supposedly Galaxy Z Flip 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and a new Galaxy Z Fold Lite all featuring ultra-thin class.

UBI Research stated " The Galaxy Z Flip 2 will have a 6.7-inch internal screen and a 3-inch external screen. The internal screen size is the same as the first Galaxy Z Flip launched earlier this year. But the external screen size has increased from the 1.1-inch of the original Flip. There is no change to the hole-display design." With larger internal and external screens Samsung is making some bold moves.

According to UBI, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a 7-inch range internal screen with a 4-inch range external screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have an under panel camera and offer stylus support. The screen is reported to also have low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LPTO) thin-film transistors (TFT) applied for better power-efficiency in the screen. The new phone in the line up will be the Galaxy Z Fold Lite and be the budget model of Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will also have a 7-inch range internal screen and a 4-inch range external screen.

Added to all this are recent reports that Samsung will soon be retiring the Galaxy Note line of smartphones in favor of the new foldable line of devices. With 2021 right around the corner and the soon to be released S21 flagship rumored to be released in January of 2021, it appears Samsung has a lot in store for consumers in 2021.