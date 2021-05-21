Tuxedo takes on Apple's MacBook with new 3K Linux laptop — equipped with Intel's latest 11th Gen CPU

Linux PC developers Tuxedo unveils its 6th-gen InfinityBook Pro 14, a Ubuntu-based Linux laptop with an impressive 3K display panel to take on Apple's popular MacBook laptops.



The European company's 14-inch laptop is set to start shipping on May 13, and it comes pre-installed with the popular Ubuntu-based OS for Linux laptops. For those interested, pre-orders are now available but it might be worth checking out what's under the hood below.

Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro 14

Tuxedo's InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen6 is priced from €1,249 for its base model, which includes an FHD 1920 x 1200 IPS non-glare display at 60Hz, an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 250GB SSD for storage.



As for its higher-tier model priced from €1,479, expect a 3K 16:10 Omnia display (2880 x 1800) dishing out a 90Hz refresh rate with 99% sRGB coverage, an Intel Core i7-1165G7, up to 64GB of RAM, and a 500GB SSD.

(Image credit: Ubuntu)

In terms of graphical power, the InfinityBook Pro 14 is equipped with Intel's Iris Xe Graphics, and it boasts up to 4TB NVMe dual SSD.



The InfinityBook is a slim, lightweight laptop akin to the design of some of the best Ultrabooks on the market. The 14-inch laptop comes in a grey magnesium chassis, weighing a light 1kg with dimensions of 308.8 mm x 215 mm x 15.6 mm (12.1 x 8.4 x 0.59-inches). There's also Tuxedo's signature logo on the lid.

(Image credit: Tuxedo)

You'll also find a glass touchpad with integrated mouse buttons, with a mono-color white backlit keyboard. Backlit brightness can be controlled or deactivated via function keys.



The upcoming laptop also supports Thunderbolt 4, with a USB-C 4.0 Gen3x2 that supports Power Delivery, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1, a USB-C 3.2 Gen2, HDMI 2.0 output, 3.5mm audio/mic jack, and an SD card reader.



Tuxedo claims the laptop has up to 12 hours of battery life thanks to a 53Wh lithium-ion battery and a 65W power supply. Well, in idle mode. Although, it still can dish out runtimes of around 8 hours. While not exactly reaching the heights of the laptops with best battery life, it's not something to sneeze at either.



While Tuxedo's latest InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop looks impressive enough to make it onto our list of best Linux laptops, we won't know for sure until it ships later this May.